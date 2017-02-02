Ruzgar Aliev becomes victim of clashes between Kurds and Azeris

On January 31, one of the members of the Azerbaijani criminal organizations became a victim of clashes between Kurds and Azeris in the Russian city of Surgut, reports Newsru.
The investigation revealed, that the collision between Kurds and Azeris took place because of the change of the influence zones in the market. 44-year-old Ruzgar Aliyev, a member of an Azeri criminal gang, received a gunshot wounds and died on the spot. The police found out, that he was previously arrested on charges of illegally carrying weapons.