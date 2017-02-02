News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Ruzgar Aliev becomes victim of clashes between Kurds and Azeris
23:07, 02.02.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

On January 31, one of the members of the Azerbaijani criminal organizations became a victim of clashes between Kurds and Azeris in the Russian city of Surgut, reports Newsru.

The investigation revealed, that the collision between Kurds and Azeris took place because of the change of the influence zones in the market.  44-year-old Ruzgar Aliyev, a member of an Azeri criminal gang, received a gunshot wounds and died on the spot. The police found out, that he was previously arrested on charges of illegally carrying weapons.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US police suppress riot in Smyrna prison
The police managed to release and send to the hospital the last person, who had been taken hostage in Smyrna prison…
 Police in Naples disclose 11 bunkers
Police disclose a total of 11 bunkers in Rione Traiano…
 Criminal lord Arsen of Yerevan detained in Russia
According to the officers, Arsen Mkrtchyan is a hard-core addict and can hardly walk without help...
 Shooting in Istanbul, one killed
Pursuant to the source, the incident wasn’t a terrorist attack...
 Unknown man tries to transport 35 kg of marijuana from Berlin to Vienna
An unknown man attempted to transport 35 kg of marijuana from Berlin to Vienna in a bus…
 Brazil requests Interpol to help to arrest Brazilian billionaire
Brazilian federal police have asked Interpol to help to arrest the Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news