Danielsson: Judicial reforms are one of spheres of Armenia-EU framework agreement

YEREVAN. - The judicial and legal reforms will be one of the spheres of the future framework agreement between Armenia and EU.
Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Christian Danielsson, said the aforementioned on Thursday while giving a lecture at Matendaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts in Yerevan.
In his words, currently an agreement is in force between Armenia and EU, but a new one reflecting the further directions of bilateral cooperation is needed.
The EU will provide support in all the key directions in the sphere of justice and the judiciary, Mr Danielsson noted. Furthermore, the Director General stressed that the reforms in penitentiary institutions are also in the center of their attention, the establishment of an independent and impartial judicial system in the country being their priority.