Putin has guaranteed energy supplies to Hungary
22:22, 02.02.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, that the Russian President Vladimir Putin has guaranteed a reliable energy supply to Hungary.

"It is important for us to receive Russian energy resources in Hungary.  Mr. President (Putin) has guaranteed it, "said Orban, during a press conference, after his meeting with the Russian president.

Despite it, the Hungarian prime minister said, that he was not confident about a stable supply of the Russian gas to Ukraine, and Budapest is ready to discuss the issue of the Russian gas supply by means of North Stream-2.

The Russian president, in his turn, noted that technical capabilities allow them to supply gas to Hungary by the North Stream-2 and the Turkish Stream pipelines, but there are also other ways to supply. "Gas supplies through Ukraine are not excluded, if we consider them reliable.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
