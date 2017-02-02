Putin has guaranteed energy supplies to Hungary

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, that the Russian President Vladimir Putin has guaranteed a reliable energy supply to Hungary.

"It is important for us to receive Russian energy resources in Hungary. Mr. President (Putin) has guaranteed it, "said Orban, during a press conference, after his meeting with the Russian president.

Despite it, the Hungarian prime minister said, that he was not confident about a stable supply of the Russian gas to Ukraine, and Budapest is ready to discuss the issue of the Russian gas supply by means of North Stream-2.

The Russian president, in his turn, noted that technical capabilities allow them to supply gas to Hungary by the North Stream-2 and the Turkish Stream pipelines, but there are also other ways to supply. "Gas supplies through Ukraine are not excluded, if we consider them reliable.”