Official: Armenia Defense Minister’s visit to Iran will foster cooperation between states

On the last day of their official visit to Iran, the delegation headed by Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan visited Etka company, which deals with supply provision to the army rear.

Afterwards, Sargsyan met with the senior advisor for foreign affairs to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Akbar Velayatu. Lauding the age-long history of the Armenian-Iranian friendship, the interlocutors expressed conviction that it is an important precondition for the continuous deepening of relations. Ali Akbar Velayati, for his part, noted that Iran and Armenia already cooperate effectively in a number of branches of economy. He also expressed hope that the official visit of the Armenian Defense Minister to Iran will contribute to the cooperation between the states also in the sphere of defense.

Apart from this, the sides discussed both bilateral and multilateral issues of regional interest.

Furthermore, Vigen Sargsyan and Ali Akbar Velayati agreed that the emergence of new tension spots will seriously harm the regional security. Therefore, it is necessary to join efforts for preventing the dissemination of terrorism and extremism, he said.

Reference was also made to the Karabakh issue. The sides stressed that the issue has no military solution and can be normalized exclusively through politics.

The Armenian delegation returned to Yerevan on Thursday evening.