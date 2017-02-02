News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Official: Armenia Defense Minister’s visit to Iran will foster cooperation between states
20:52, 02.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

On the last day of their official visit to Iran, the delegation headed by Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan visited Etka company, which deals with supply provision to the army rear.

Afterwards, Sargsyan met with the senior advisor for foreign affairs to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Akbar Velayatu. Lauding the age-long history of the Armenian-Iranian friendship, the interlocutors expressed conviction that it is an important precondition for the continuous deepening of relations. Ali Akbar Velayati, for his part, noted that Iran and Armenia already cooperate effectively in a number of branches of economy.  He also expressed hope that the official visit of the Armenian Defense Minister to Iran will contribute to the cooperation between the states also in the sphere of defense.

Apart from this, the sides discussed both bilateral and multilateral issues of regional interest.

Furthermore, Vigen Sargsyan and Ali Akbar Velayati agreed that the emergence of new tension spots will seriously harm the regional security. Therefore, it is necessary to join efforts for preventing the dissemination of terrorism and extremism, he said.  

Reference was also made to the Karabakh issue. The sides stressed that the issue has no military solution and can be normalized exclusively through politics.

The Armenian delegation returned to Yerevan on Thursday evening. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM, Iran Ambassador discuss cooperation (PHOTO)
The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the Armenian-Iranian relations, underscoring the importance of their further development and expansion...
 Visit of Armenian MOD delegation to Iran continues
On the same day the delegation visited the leader of the Iranian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Sepuh Sargsyan...
 Iran FM: Relations with Armenia can become a model for the world
Referring to the threat of extremism in the region, Zarif urged to bilateral cooperation for resisting such threats...
 Armenia Defense Minister briefs Iran FM on situation in Karabakh conflict zone
Along with the importance of deepening the bilateral ties, the sides underscored the need for ensuring peace and stability in the region...
 Armenia Defense Minister and his Iranian counterpart discuss cooperation
Vigen Sargsyan, for his part, noted that the further deepening of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation requires developing a mechanism of periodic meetings...
 Armenia abolished visa requirements for Iranian citizens in 2016
In general, Armenia continued its efforts to strengthen relations with Iran...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news