News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
UN urges Europe to take decisive steps towards protection of migrants and refugees
22:26, 02.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

On the eve of the European Council’s meeting, the heads of the Migration and Refugee Board turned to the participants of the Council, urging them to take decisive steps towards the protection of refugees. In particular, they referred to the cases, when refugees died while crossing the Mediterranean, as well as unbearable conditions of immigrants and refugees in Libya. 

The UN has called on the Libyan authorities to set up reception centers for migrants, where they can receive protection and assistance upon their arrival.

It is also necessary to create more secure ways of reaching Europe. The EU should also take measures to fight against criminal networks, so that people wouldn’t die in the sea or on land, on their way to Europe.

Since the beginning of 2017 up to present, 253 people died, trying to   cross the Mediterranean Sea. UN officials expressed a hope that the upcoming meeting of the Council of Europe will develop an integrated approach towards the migration issue.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian, Turkish, and Iranian delegations arrive in Kazakhstan
Russian, Turkish, and Iranian delegations have arrived in Astana…
 UN: Armenia economic growth will be 2.7% in 2017
According to the World Economic Situation and Prospects report…
 UN assesses attack on refugee camp in Nigeria as disaster
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi assesses the airstrike in Nigeria as a "a disaster"…
 Quarter of schoolchildren in world suffer from violence and mockery of fellow classmates
1 million school children in the world suffer from violence and mockery of fellow classmates...
 Armenia is on UN Honour Roll
The country paid its regular budget assessments in full within the 30 day due period specified…
 UN Secretary-General: Talks on Cyprus might become epoch-making event
Talks on Cyprus might become an epoch-making event…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news