UN urges Europe to take decisive steps towards protection of migrants and refugees

On the eve of the European Council’s meeting, the heads of the Migration and Refugee Board turned to the participants of the Council, urging them to take decisive steps towards the protection of refugees. In particular, they referred to the cases, when refugees died while crossing the Mediterranean, as well as unbearable conditions of immigrants and refugees in Libya.

The UN has called on the Libyan authorities to set up reception centers for migrants, where they can receive protection and assistance upon their arrival.

It is also necessary to create more secure ways of reaching Europe. The EU should also take measures to fight against criminal networks, so that people wouldn’t die in the sea or on land, on their way to Europe.

Since the beginning of 2017 up to present, 253 people died, trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea. UN officials expressed a hope that the upcoming meeting of the Council of Europe will develop an integrated approach towards the migration issue.