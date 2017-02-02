News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Kremlin considers, it is too early to assess weakening of sanctions on FSB
22:40, 02.02.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Kremlin considers, that it is too early to assess the decision of the United States Treasury Department about weakening sanctions imposed against the Russian FSB in 2016. This was stated by the Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS. "First, we must understand what it is about," he said.

Peskov also reminded, that United States has never imposed sanctions, when they have not been beneficial. As an example, the Russian president's spokesman pointed to "the engines for missiles, which the United States continues buying in the same amount, despite sanctions against Russia."

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news