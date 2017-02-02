Kremlin considers, it is too early to assess weakening of sanctions on FSB

The Kremlin considers, that it is too early to assess the decision of the United States Treasury Department about weakening sanctions imposed against the Russian FSB in 2016. This was stated by the Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS. "First, we must understand what it is about," he said.
Peskov also reminded, that United States has never imposed sanctions, when they have not been beneficial. As an example, the Russian president's spokesman pointed to "the engines for missiles, which the United States continues buying in the same amount, despite sanctions against Russia."