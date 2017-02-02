Director General: Armenia and EU are on their way to final talks over framework agreement

YEREVAN. - Armenia and the European Union are on their way to the final talks on concluding a new agreement on the strengthening of relations.
Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Christian Danielsson, said the aforementioned on Thursday while giving a lecture at Matendaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts in Yerevan.
In his words, the Eastern Partnership program has an important role in Armenia-EU relations. Since the final talks on concluding a new agreement are underway, the EU is ascertaining the priorities with the Armenian Government for the purpose of effective organization of work and is already taking unified steps, Danielsson said.