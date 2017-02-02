News
Director General: Armenia and EU are on their way to final talks over framework agreement
21:43, 02.02.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Armenia and the European Union are on their way to the final talks on concluding a new agreement on the strengthening of relations.

Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Christian Danielsson, said the aforementioned on Thursday while giving a lecture at Matendaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts in Yerevan.

In his words, the Eastern Partnership program has an important role in Armenia-EU relations. Since the final talks on concluding a new agreement are underway, the EU is ascertaining the priorities with the Armenian Government for the purpose of effective organization of work and is already taking unified steps, Danielsson said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
