Astana will host first meeting of Joint Operations Group on Syrian issue

The first meeting of Joint Operations Group, created based on the agreement concerning the Syrian settlement, will be held in Astana on February 6, said the Russian Defense Ministry, reports RIA Novosti. The report also notes, that experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran, and the UN will take part in the work of the operational group.
"The meeting is aimed at assessing the implementation of the ceasefire agreements, drawing up measures to monitor the ceasefire and prevent its violations, as well as enhancing mutual trust between the Syrian government and the opposition, and also solving humanitarian issues," reads the statement.