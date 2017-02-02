Armenia ex-PM expelled from ruling party council

YEREVAN. - Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan has been dismissed from the composition of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Council.

Spokesperson for the RPA, Eduard Sharmazanov, said the aforementioned to journalists on Thursday.

According to him, a decision was adopted at the session of the RPA Supreme Body on expelling all the former party members, who had submitted relevant applications for this, i.e. Hovik Abrahamyan, his brother Henrik Abrahamyan and National Assembly (NA) deputy Karine Petrosyan.

Apart from this, inter-political and inter-party issues were discussed at the session as well. Furthermore, the election program of parties, which is at the final stage, was touched on.

Asked whether the candidate lists were discussed, Sharmazanov said that this issue will be discussed in the first ten days of February. ''Don't worry, we won't delay,'' he said.

Referring to the outflow from the party, the Spokesperson said that it is less than the inflow. He also thanked the former colleagues for the joint work.

Responding to the question as to how they will fight against the former premier, he noted: ''The RPA doesn't struggle against any politician, all the more against former Republican Hovik Abrahamyan, regardless of the sphere these honorable figures are. All the forces, which are ready to start debate in a free and competitive struggle are our rivals. This is the path of Armenia.''