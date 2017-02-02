Armenia President: Engaging in politics requires having good knowledge (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday evening visited Andranik Margaryan political school of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), where he had a meeting with the school attendants.

Founded in 2016 by the RPA, the first party school of the republic has over one hundred attendants, who are either non-partisan or members of other parties. They are people of most diverse professions and occupation, from a student to civil servant.

The President welcomed the school attendants, briefing them on his ideas about the modern political figure. He also stated his message to the youths going to engage in politics and responded to the questions of interest to them.

In his speech, Sargsyan underscored the importance of education, aspiration of continuous learning, and having certain knowledge base from the most different spheres.

He also urged them to be familiar with at least the foundations of law and economics, irrespective of their profession.

According to the President, the political figure should take advantage of any opportunity to take courses in economy, which will help to quickly orientate and make correct decisions in many issues.

''To engage in politics, one should have good knowledge, without which it is impossible to engage in political activity. Yes, engaging in politics requires knowledge, moral characteristics and political courage,'' he stressed.

Furthermore, Sargsyan urged to learn foreign languages along with having brilliant knowledge of the Armenian language and literature.

Apart from this, the President noted that it is also important for a political figure to be able to differentiate the important from the secondary.

''It is utterly important for a political figure to be able to differentiate the important from the secondary. You can never find solutions or knowledge on this in any textbook,'' he said.

President Sargsyan also stressed that it is important for a political figure to have civilian courage. ''If one doesn't have this there is no point in engaging in political activity. Cowards in politics have a life of either a butterfly or snowdrop. [...] One should never change their decision under pressure or influence of fear. [...] For instance, we never make any concessions under pressure in respect of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. We are ready to make mutual concessions for the issue to be solved peacefully and without war, but no pressure—be it external or internal one—can influence us. Otherwise, it is time for us to go home,'' he said.

The President based his message and urges on his own experience, as well as examples and comparisons from the international practice.