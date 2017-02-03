News
Fallon: Russia is testing NATO and the West
09:25, 03.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Moscow is using misinformation as a tool and is trying to destabilise Western governments and weaken NATO, UK Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said.

“NATO must defend itself as effectively in the cyber sphere as it does in the air, on land, and at sea, so adversaries know there is a price to pay if they use cyber weapons,” he added.

The instruments of misinformation are Sputnik agency and Russia Today, Fallon said.

He added that Moscow created “weaponising misinformation” in the “post-truth age”, BBC reported.

Russia is testing NATO and the West in an attempt to expand its sphere of influence and it is the interests of Europe to keep NATO strong and to deter Russia.

