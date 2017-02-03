Pentagon chief: US to stand with Seoul

U.S. Defense SecretaryJim Mattis pleged his support to South Korea to face threat from North Korea, trying to dispel doubts of the ally after Trump questioned aspects of the alliance in his campaign, Reuters reported.
During his first trip abroad as Pentagon chief, Mattis vowed to strengthen ties with South Korean PM and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn.
“Right now we have to address the reality of the threat that your country and my country faces and we intend to be shoulder-to-shoulder with you as we face this together,” Mattis said at talks