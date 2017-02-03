Uber CEO leaves US president’s economic advisory board

Chief executive of ride-sharing service Uber, Travis Kalanick quitted U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic advisory council due to strong criticism from staff and the public, BBC reported.
In a letter sent to the staff, Kalanick explains that too many people, including mass media believed that if he joined Trump’s economic advisory council then he supported the immigration order against refugees and seven Muslim-majority countries. He also claims that during the short conversation with the new president he expressed his dissatisfaction with visa restrictions and explained that negative results of his decision on the entire industry.
Trump’s immigration order has been so unpopular with so many Uber workers as many of whom are immigrants themselves. The company has set aside $3 million for a legal-defense fund to support drivers, offering help with translation services and round-the-clock telephone access to legal aid.