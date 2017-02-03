Iran MFA: Iran’s missile tests not contradicting UN resolution

Iran’s missile tests are not in contradiction with the UN Security Council resolution 2231, IRNA reported quoting Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Bahram Qasemi.
According to him, Iran’s defense policy is consistent with the international laws and regulations and is not negotiable under any condition. He called statements of the U.S. officials groundless and provocative, noting that none of the missiles is designed to carry nuclear warheads.
Qasemi said that such claims are raised under conditions when Iran’s efforts to fight terrorist groups in the Middle East are not hidden to anybody as the groups are directly or indirectly provided with the financial, logistic and intelligence support of the U.S. and its allies.