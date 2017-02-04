British expert found Alexander the Great’s will in Armenian text?

The article in Daily Mail on the finding of British scientist David Grant touched a raw nerve with the Armenian users of social network because of the photo of an Armenian manuscript, which appeared in the article without the mention about Armenian sources.
The article doesn’t mention the language of the text in which the scientist managed to find the will of Alexander the Great. However, the published photo clearly shows that the text is in Armenian. It is also informed that the excerpt was taken from the ancient manuscript 'Alexander Romance.' However, according to the picture, this is most likely the Armenian manuscript of “History of Alexander the Great,” which dates back to the 14th century and is based on the text translated back in the 5th century.
Responding to the inquiry of Armenian News – NEWS.am, the author of the book noted that The Daily Mail then extracted images from their own image bank for use with the article, and this is what one can see, including the Armenian manuscript.
“My book does certainly cover the Armenian recension of the Alexander Romance, but briefly,” he stressed.
In his words, Armenia is mentioned a further few times in the book with reference to the geographical nature of Alexander's empire and the success kingdoms.
“As far as my sources, my bibliography at the back of the book is 30 pages long,” the author said, responding to the question as to whether he used Armenian sources.
British expert David Grant stated that he finally found the will of Alexander the Great 2000 years after his death. He claims to have unearthed the king's dying wishes in an ancient text “that had been 'hiding in plain sight' for centuries”.
In his book 'In Search of the Lost Testament of Alexander the Great,' David Grant noted that that Alexander's original will was hidden due to political concern, It was suppressed by his generals, since it named his then unborn half-Asian son Alexander IV and elder son Heracles as his successors.