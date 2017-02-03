Campaign in support of political prisoners in Azerbaijan organized in US

A group of Azerbaijanis in Washington organized a fundraising campaign in support of political prisoners in Azerbaijan.

As a result at the event which was attended by citizens of the United States and other countries, were collected $3,000, contact.az reported.

“We want to show that the political prisoners are not an abstract concept, but real people. Looking at their photos, visitors can feel it.Participants of the action will sign these photos and together with money they will be sent to the families of political prisoners,” said one of the organizers of Tamara Grigorieva.

Another organizer Aynur Jafar said that the majority of political prisoners in Azerbaijan are men. Therefore, their families are now deprived of financial security, and this action will be a kind of temporarily support for them.

Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Richard Kozlarich stressed the importance of this campaign, urging to keep the issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan in the spotlight. Former political prisoner Adnan Hajizade noted the importance of sending letters to the families of political prisoners. "This attention will please them very much, giving moral support. As for fundraising, it will allow at least to provide inmates normal food, for food in prisons is awful," he said.

Visitors and participants of the action have examined the photos by shot by the photographer Jahangir Yousif named “Distance” displaying the portraits of those who are currently under arrest in Azerbaijan for political motives.