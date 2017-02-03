Armenian Americans: More efforts needed for progress on US-Armenia economic relations

The Armenian National Committee of America welcomed the progress of Ambassador Mills and the entire team at U.S. Embassy Yerevan in growing U.S.-Armenia economic relations, as reflected in this announcement that two U.S. firms will invest over $500,000,000 in Armenia over the next several years.

ANCA once again urged Armenian Americans to ask your U.S. Senate and House Members to work actively on three key U.S.-Armenia economic priorities. The priorities include: encouraging the Treasury Secretary to initiate negotiations toward a U.S.-Armenia Tax Treaty, encouraging the leadership of the Millennium Challenge Corporation to extend an education-oriented grant to Armenia supporting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs in public schools; encurgaing Transport Secretary to support direct commercial and cargo flights from Los Angeles (LAX) to Yerevan.