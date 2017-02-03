Zakharova about Lapshin: Extradition of Russian citizens to third countries is inadmissible

Moscow strongly opposes extradition of Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, spokesperson for Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova said.
“We insist that extradition of Russian citizens to third countries is inadmissible,” TASS quotes Zakharova.
Representative of the Russian freign ministry said they maintain intensive contacts with the Belarusian foreign ministry and the relevant competent authorities of that country.
Russia and Israel are working to cancel decision on extradition of Lapshin, while U.S. representatives said persecution for implementation of the right for freedom of expression is unacceptable.