Russia MFA: Karabakh conflict is a direct threat to national security of Armenia, Azerbaijan
15:40, 03.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Karabakh conflict is a direct threat to national security, stability and development of Armenia and Azerbaijan, representative of Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova sad commenting on the statement by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

During his confirmation hearing in the Senate, Mr. Tillerson said the Karabakh conflict is a threat to stability in the region and U.S. national security interests.

“This is his assessment as a representative of the United States. I am not commenting on the position of the U.S. which has the right to assess their threats, but we note that the conflict is mainly a direct threat to national security, stability and development of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Zakharova said during a breinfing on Friday.

Asked about the contacts with the American side on Karabakah settlement, Zakharova said the contacts will be held in the future, and it is senseless to comment on the contacts now. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
