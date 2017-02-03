Man shouts Allahu Akbar before attacking French soldier at Louvre

The man, armed with a machete shouted Allahu Akbar before attacking French soldier at Louvre museum.

As Reuters reported quoting Paris police, the soldier fired five bullets.

According to the police, the man was trying to get into the museum through an underground shop and attacked another soldier before being shot. The attacker was alive seriously wounded.

In addition, another person was detained after acting suspiciously. The head of Paris police that there were no explosives in his bags.

“It was an attack by a person ... who represented a direct threat and whose actions suggested a terrorist context,” he added.

The identity and nationality of the attacker remains unknown for now, French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told reporters.