Armenia president and European Commission official discuss EU-Armenia talks

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on Friday Director General of the European Commission for Neighbourhoodand Enlargement Negotiations Christian Danielsson.

President welcomed the guest and expressed hope that during his two-day stay in the country, Mr. Danielson had fruitful and useful meetings and discussions. Serzh Sargsyan noted with satisfaction that the last two years were very active in terms of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.

In this context, the President stressed the importance of mutual high-level visits, referring to the recent visit to Armenia by EU Council Chairman Donald Tusk, the head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini and other senior officials.

Stressing that Armenia and the European Union are actively engaged in the negotiations on the new framework agreement, the parties mutually expressed hope that in the near future the process will enter its final stage. Christian Danielsson stressed the importance of the expected visit of the President to Brussels, which, he believes, will give new impetus to the development of cooperation.

Among the important achievements of the Armenia-EU cooperation, the President noted the adoption by the EU Council decision to approve the negotiating mandate around a common aviation area with Armenia and assured that our country will continue to promote cooperation with the European Union in the areas of reforms, democracy governance, human rights, economic cooperation and other fields of mutual interest. Serzh Sargsyan expressed gratitude for the efforts and resources that the European Union has invested in the process, including, for the assistance provided before the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia.

The sides also exchanged views on regional issues and challenges.