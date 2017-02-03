News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia
18:08, 03.02.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.8/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.11 from Thursday, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported quoting the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 521.8 (down by AMD 3.71), that of one British pound was AMD 606.47 (down by AMD 10.44), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.16 (down by AMD 0.01).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 276.61, AMD 19,085.43 and AMD 15,681.31, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no foreign currency trading on Friday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: My family will make $500,000 USD investment in Shirak development
According to Karapetyan, the investment package for the socio-economic development of Shirak currently amounts to 10 million AMD...
 12 Armenian wineries to participate in Moscow exhibition
The companies will present more than 50 kinds of wines...
 Dollar rate up against Armenian dram
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no trading on Thursday...
Armenia and Switzerland to establish direct air communication
At the same time, the Premier underscored the need for intensifying the trade and economic relations...
 Armenia Minister of Economic Development and EU official discuss cooperation
Issues on the ongoing talks on the new framework agreement between Armenia and EU concerning trade and investments were discussed...
 Armenia to have trade attaché in Beijing
Over $ 87 thousand will be allocated for the maintenance of the attaché in 2017…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news