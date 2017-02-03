Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.8/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.11 from Thursday, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported quoting the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 521.8 (down by AMD 3.71), that of one British pound was AMD 606.47 (down by AMD 10.44), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.16 (down by AMD 0.01).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 276.61, AMD 19,085.43 and AMD 15,681.31, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no foreign currency trading on Friday.