Ambassador: It is necessary to establish strong cooperation between Vilnius and Yerevan

It is necessary to create a strong bridge of cooperation between Vilnius and Yerevan.
Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan said the aforementioned at the meeting with Mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Šimašius on Friday.
Ambassador Mkrtchyan congratulated the Mayor on winning important prizes at the prize-giving ceremony of Eastern and Central European cities, the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Mayor Šimašius, for his part, noted that they are open to cooperation, all the favorable conditions existing for this.
Referring to the development of the Armenian-Lithuanian relations, the Mayor underscored the importance of the Armenian community in Vilnius and the significance of the Lithuanian friends of the Armenian people.
The interlocutors also touched on a number of spheres of possible cooperation between the two capitals.
Moreover, they underscored the need for forming a working agenda and paying mutual visits.