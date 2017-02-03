Kremlin: Introduction of border zones to have no consequences for citizens of Russia and Belarus

The introduction of border zones will have no consequences for citizens of Russia and Belarus, announced the Kremlin press service, reports Gazeta.
"We would like to emphasize, that we did not introduce a border regime. We are talking about the creation of border zones in regions adjacent to the border. These measures are taken to regulate visits of the third countries though these border zones," announced the Kremlin.
According to the source, the document was published after it had been developed in compliance with all international obligations and consultations with the Ministry of Justice.
The press service noted, that in September 2014 the Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on setting border zones in administrative-territorial units at the Russian-Belarusian border.
"We consider it wrong to associate these measures with violations of Russia’s international obligations. We do not agree with Alexander Grigorovich in this issue," the Kremlin said.