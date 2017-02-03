News
Trump continues mocking Schwarzenegger
19:39, 03.02.2017
The president of the United States Donald Trump continued his ironic expressions about the former governor of California, the Hollywood star, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Trump wrote on his Twitter page, that Schwarzenegger worked poorly. " Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice...but at least he tried hard!” said Trump.

Yesterday, during the traditional National Prayer Breakfast, Trump and Schwarzenegger exchanged jokes and accusations. In his speech directed to Schwarzenegger Trump said: "We had tremendous success on The Apprentice and when I ran for president, I had to leave the show… They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. The ratings went right down the tubes. It's been a total disaster. So I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”

