News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Greece to investigate circumstances of death of refugees on Lesbos island
20:00, 03.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents


The Greek authorities are investigating the circumstances of death of three refugees in the refugee camp on the island of Lesbos. Two refugees were found dead last week in their tents, whereas the other last Monday. According to the police, they wanted to install handmade stoves in their tents and got poisoned with carbon monoxide, reports Euronews.

As migrants say, they have been living in the camps like "animals". "No normal person can stay here long. At the same time, the procedure for obtaining a refugee status is Greece is still backward,” they said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attacks on Russian embassy in Damascus
On February 2 and 3 there took place attacks on the Russian embassy in Damascus…
 Body of man found in Armenia’s capital
According to preliminary reports, he was homeless...
French soldier shoots man armed with knife at Louvre
The identity and nationality of the attacker remains unknown for now…
North Korea’s State Security Minister charged with corruption
Former minister was considered as one of the most influential figures in the North Korea...
23-year-old young man falls from fourth floor in Yerevan
The young man is in an intensive care unit and is unable to tell about the incident.
Armenia soldier wounded by accidental shot to undergo treatment in Germany
Mher Petrosyan was wounded on 14 January 2016 as a result of an accidental shot...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news