Greece to investigate circumstances of death of refugees on Lesbos island

The Greek authorities are investigating the circumstances of death of three refugees in the refugee camp on the island of Lesbos. Two refugees were found dead last week in their tents, whereas the other last Monday. According to the police, they wanted to install handmade stoves in their tents and got poisoned with carbon monoxide, reports Euronews.
As migrants say, they have been living in the camps like "animals". "No normal person can stay here long. At the same time, the procedure for obtaining a refugee status is Greece is still backward,” they said.