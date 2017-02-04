Two complaints on Lapshin case to be filed in Belarus Supreme Court

Two complaints on the case of blogger Alexander Lapshin will be filed in the Supreme Court.

As Lapshin’s lawyer told Armenian News - NEWS.am, the day before she had a meeting with his client, during which the details connected with complaints were discussed.

“Two complaints, on behalf of Alexander Lapshin, and on behalf of his lawyer will be submitted,” the lawyer noted.

According to her, the defendant honestly believes that he did not commit the alleged offense:

“He expressed his opinion as a journalist and blogger, which fully complies with the principle of freedom of speech.”

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, famous blogger Alexander Lapshin was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan.

In June 2016, however, he paid a visit to Azerbaijan, but with a Ukrainian passport. Subsequently, he issued several articles criticizing the Azerbaijani authorities. Afterward, the Azerbaijani authorities issued an international search for this famous blogger.

On December 15, 2016, he was detained in the Belarus capital city of Minsk, and based on this international search.

Baku demands his extradition to Azerbaijan, and for visiting Artsakh.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and US Department of State Spokesperson John Kirby, however, had spoken against Lapshin’s detention and such extradition, noting the importance of upholding freedom of speech.