Armenia PM: My family will make $500,000 USD investment in Shirak development

The family of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will make a $500,000 USD investment in the fund opened for the socio-economic development program of Armenia’s Shirak province.

The PM told the aforementioned to journalists on Friday during his visit to Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia. He declined to answer where his family has got that amount from, noting that he has presented thorough information on his property in his declaration. “My family will make a $500,000 USD investment by the means which I have presented in my declaration,” he noted.

According to Karapetyan, the investment package for the socio-economic development of Shirak currently amounts to 10 million AMD.

“We will establish a fund, whose investment package is currently 10 million AMD, which is collected from different sources. We will propose owners in Gyumri to also take part in the fund through their property and sale of their property. We will implement that program,” he said.

Karapetyan got angry at the journalists’ question as to what are the guarantees that the Shirak development program will be implemented.

“What must I say for you to consider it as a guarantee? You say guarantee, how do you imagine it? We have come to open jobs. You know that it is impossible to change everything in Gyumri at once. It is impossible to solve all the issues at once,” he said.