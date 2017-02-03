News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Armenia PM: My family will make $500,000 USD investment in Shirak development
17:45, 03.02.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


The family of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will make a $500,000 USD investment in the fund opened for the socio-economic development program of Armenia’s Shirak province.

The PM told the aforementioned to journalists on Friday during his visit to Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia. He declined to answer where his family has got that amount from, noting that he has presented thorough information on his property in his declaration. “My family will make a $500,000 USD investment by the means which I have presented in my declaration,” he noted.

According to Karapetyan, the investment package for the socio-economic development of Shirak currently amounts to 10 million AMD.

“We will establish a fund, whose investment package is currently 10 million AMD, which is collected from different sources. We will propose owners in Gyumri to also take part in the fund through their property and sale of their property.  We will implement that program,” he said.

Karapetyan got angry at the journalists’ question as to what are the guarantees that the Shirak development program will be implemented.

“What must I say for you to consider it as a guarantee? You say guarantee, how do you imagine it? We have come to open jobs. You know that it is impossible to change everything in Gyumri at once. It is impossible to solve all the issues at once,” he said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.8/$1 in Armenia on Friday…
12 Armenian wineries to participate in Moscow exhibition
The companies will present more than 50 kinds of wines...
 Dollar rate up against Armenian dram
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no trading on Thursday...
Armenia and Switzerland to establish direct air communication
At the same time, the Premier underscored the need for intensifying the trade and economic relations...
 Armenia Minister of Economic Development and EU official discuss cooperation
Issues on the ongoing talks on the new framework agreement between Armenia and EU concerning trade and investments were discussed...
 Armenia to have trade attaché in Beijing
Over $ 87 thousand will be allocated for the maintenance of the attaché in 2017…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news