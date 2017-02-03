Trump: France is on edge again. Get smart U.S.

US President Donald Trump commented about the attack on the Louvre. "A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. Get smart U.S., " he wrote on his Twitter.
As reported earlier, an unknown man armed with a machete attacked a military patrol near the Louvre, shouting "Allah Akbar". One of the militaries fired a shot at the attacker and wounded him in the abdomen. The second soldier was lightly wounded. The French prime minister called the incident a terrorist attack.