News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Azerbaijani captive Elnur Husseinzade detained
18:08, 03.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


STEPANAKERT. - Azerbaijani citizen, serviceman Elnur Husseinzade has been detained, the press-service of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) National Security Service (NSS) reports.  

According to the statement, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen on Wednesday made a diversionary infiltration attempt in the direction of Talish village of NKR, taking advantage of the foggy weather. The attempt was prevented by the Karabakh military subunits defending the state border of Artsakh.

On the same day, serviceman of the intelligence troop of 157th motorized rifle brigade of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Elnur Husseinzade, was revealed and detained.  

A criminal case has been launched into making an infiltration attempt and illegal crossing of the state border of NKR under Articles 33-317 and Article 350(1) of the NKR Criminal Code. Elnur Husseinzade has been detained. Investigation is underway.  

Considering the interest of mass media and the concern of the relatives, the NKR NSS has published the video of the detainee.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news