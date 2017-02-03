Lukasheno: My tie is made overseas, but panties are local

Attacks on Russian embassy in Damascus

Indian crooks earn $ 550 million in social networks

Karl Lagerfeld’s toy version of his cat

Number of Armenian citizens visiting Georgia grew 31% in January

Photos of Demirtas with his family members in prison

EEU migrants with no working contracts to be deported from Russia

Paparazzi spot Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands

Trump: France is on edge again. Get smart U.S.

Customs officers find more than 700 kilos of cocaine in Hamburg port

US imposes new sanctions against Iran

Freight forwarder suddenly dies at wheel in Yerevan

Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet has new director

First 30 food safety specialists trained by U.S. program in Armenia

Garo Paylan warns Turkish authorities over constitutional referendum

Canada FM: We have developed rich and meaningful ties with Armenia

Greece to investigate circumstances of death of refugees on Lesbos island

U.S. Embassy: No changes made for Armenia nationals and dual nationals after Trump’s order

Trump continues mocking Schwarzenegger

Kremlin: Introduction of border zones to have no consequences for citizens of Russia and Belarus

Lukashenko “washes his hands” of Lapshin: Azerbaijan, Russia and Israel will decide his fate

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani captive’s rights will be exercised according to European Convention

Armenia’s Heritage Party to take part in upcoming parliamentary elections through alliance

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani captive made no complaints

Lukashenko sees no grounds for not handing Lapshin over to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani captive Elnur Husseinzade detained

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

Armenia PM: My family will make $500,000 USD investment in Shirak development

Turkish journalist advertises Armenia

Body of man found in Armenia’s capital

Ambassador: It is necessary to establish strong cooperation between Vilnius and Yerevan

Man shouts Allahu Akbar before attacking French soldier at Louvre

Armenia president and European Commission official discuss EU-Armenia talks

Russia MFA: Karabakh conflict is a direct threat to national security of Armenia, Azerbaijan

Piotr Świtalski: EU is number one donor of Armenia

The Guardian: Council of Europe urged to investigate Azerbaijan bribery allegations

French soldier shoots man armed with knife at Louvre

Echo of Moscow: Lapshin case can become awful precedent for Russian citizens

Zakharova about Lapshin: Extradition of Russian citizens to third countries is inadmissible

Turkey accuses Greece of conducting military drills on Kos island

12 Armenian wineries to participate in Moscow exhibition

Emergency situation in Armenia: Dozens of cars got stuck in snowstorm

Ucom keeps on following up and supporting “Armath” engineering laboratories

North Korea’s State Security Minister charged with corruption

Armenian Americans: More efforts needed for progress on US-Armenia economic relations

Campaign in support of political prisoners in Azerbaijan organized in US

Iran MFA: Iran’s missile tests not contradicting UN resolution

Turkey confirms Erdogan's visit to Moscow

Uber CEO leaves US president’s economic advisory board

23-year-old young man falls from fourth floor in Yerevan

Pentagon chief: US to stand with Seoul

Azerbaijan fires over 440 shots at night (PHOTO)

Fallon: Russia is testing NATO and the West

Ruzgar Aliev becomes victim of clashes between Kurds and Azeris

Armenia President: Engaging in politics requires having good knowledge (PHOTOS)

Astana will host first meeting of Joint Operations Group on Syrian issue

Kremlin considers, it is too early to assess weakening of sanctions on FSB

UN urges Europe to take decisive steps towards protection of migrants and refugees

Putin has guaranteed energy supplies to Hungary

Belarus FM: Moscow has not put Minsk on notice about creation of border zone

Armenia ex-PM expelled from ruling party council

Director General: Armenia and EU are on their way to final talks over framework agreement

US authorities ease sanctions against Russian FSB

US police suppress riot in Smyrna prison

69% of French think that Francois Fillon should withdraw from race

Official: Armenia Defense Minister’s visit to Iran will foster cooperation between states

Danielsson: Judicial reforms are one of spheres of Armenia-EU framework agreement

Iran’s response will depend on Trump’s position

Pokemon Go earns first billion

Official: EU and Armenia have great potential for cooperation

Barack Obama's daughter is intern for $9 per hour in Hollywood

Erdogan interrupts Merkel at joint press conference

Lukashenko declares himself chief inspector of Belarusians’ rights

Armenia PM, Iran Ambassador discuss cooperation (PHOTO)

Trump: U.S. gives Iran a life-line in form of Iran Deal

Armenia soldier wounded by accidental shot to undergo treatment in Germany

USAID stands ready to continue cooperating with Armenia in energy sector

President and judges of Armenia’s Constitutional Court to no longer be appointed for life

Dollar rate up against Armenian dram

Armenian delegation visits Hiroshima and Kyoto

Armenia and Switzerland to establish direct air communication

Estonia’s president got tricked by swindler

Official Inter fan club opens in Armenia

Turkish President and German Chancellor discuss refugee issues

World Bank chooses Armenian stratup to implement its project

Mother of captive dismisses claims of Azerbaijani defense ministry

Official: Armenia is becoming more attractive for investors and tourists from Kuwait

Erdogan trying to save Turkey tourism with help of compatriots living abroad

Armenia Minister of Economic Development and EU official discuss cooperation

European Parliament votes to lift visas for Georgian citizens

Armenian government wants to bring 1,000 Diaspora teens to Armenia this summer

Armenian government simplifies requirements fro pharmacies

Armenia to have trade attaché in Beijing

Armenian Ombudsman: We are trying to secure guarantees for blogger Alexander Lapshin

PM urges law enforcers not to disturb business owners

Red Cross following reports in connection with captivated Azerbaijani serviceman

US Homeland Security secretary: US-Mexico border wall to be finished in two years

New governor of Ararat region appointed

Stepanakert: Azerbaijani captive is absolutely safe

PM: Ineffective managers must be held accountable