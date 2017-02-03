Azerbaijani captive Elnur Husseinzade detained

STEPANAKERT. - Azerbaijani citizen, serviceman Elnur Husseinzade has been detained, the press-service of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) National Security Service (NSS) reports.
According to the statement, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen on Wednesday made a diversionary infiltration attempt in the direction of Talish village of NKR, taking advantage of the foggy weather. The attempt was prevented by the Karabakh military subunits defending the state border of Artsakh.
On the same day, serviceman of the intelligence troop of 157th motorized rifle brigade of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Elnur Husseinzade, was revealed and detained.
A criminal case has been launched into making an infiltration attempt and illegal crossing of the state border of NKR under Articles 33-317 and Article 350(1) of the NKR Criminal Code. Elnur Husseinzade has been detained. Investigation is underway.
Considering the interest of mass media and the concern of the relatives, the NKR NSS has published the video of the detainee.