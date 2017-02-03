Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani captive made no complaints

STEPANAKERT. - Human Rights Defender of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Ruben Melikyan on Friday visited the Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Husseinzade, who has been detained on the suspicion of an infiltration attempt and illegal crossing of the NKR state border on Wednesday.
During the visit, Mr Melikyan made sure that Husseinzade has been provided with a public defender and translator, with whose participation a number of legal proceedings have already taken place.
During a tête-à-tête meeting with the Human Rights Defender, Elnur Husseinzade did not complain of his health or bad treatment towards him.
Mr Melikyan expressed readiness to support the exercise of Husseinzade’s fundamental rights, including the one of having a lawyer of his own choice.
A group of Azerbaijani servicemen on Wednesday made a diversionary infiltration attempt in the direction of Talish village of NKR, taking advantage of the foggy weather. The attempt was prevented by the Karabakh military subunits defending the state border of Artsakh.
On the same day, the serviceman of the intelligence troop of 157th motorized rifle brigade of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Elnur Husseinzade, was revealed and detained. Criminal case has been launched into the incident. Husseinzade has been detained.