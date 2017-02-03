News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Armenia’s Heritage Party to take part in upcoming parliamentary elections through alliance
18:48, 03.02.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - Armenia’s opposition Heritage Party will take part in the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections through alliance.

Deputy Chairman of the party, Armen Martirosyan, told the aforementioned to journalists after the expanded format session of the party.

In his words, a voting took place at the session and the party council adopted a decision to take part in the elections through an alliance. It is yet unknown which alliance Heritage will join. “There are no official decisions yet. Talks are underway. We will make a final decision [afterwards],” Martirosyan said.

He also added that certain members of the party, including Zaruhi Postanjyan, were against the party’s participation in the upcoming elections through alliance. However, as a result of the voting it was decided to join an alliance, Martorosyan added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Ambassador: Elections in Armenia will be free if Government demonstrates political will
Ambassador Mills noted that he agrees with President Sargsyan’s statement that tomorrow’s Armenia depends on the upcoming elections...
 Armenia's Justice party joins bloc headed by ex-defense minister
The party said they are confident that the changes can only be achieved as a result of a broad consolidation...
 Armenia ex-PM issues written statement about leaving ruling party
Hovik Abrahamyan is one of the veterans of the ruling party…
MP: My nomination in Armenia ruling party candidate list is not certain
According to him, one of the obstacles is the change in the procedure, namely the rating (territorial) list, which enables nominating up to 15 persons...
 Karapetyan: ANC and Gagik Tsarukyan have not reached mutual agreement so far
“We are studying the political environment and are holding consultations...
 Armenia ex-defense minister to run for parliament
As per Ohanyan, the system that was created after the Constitutional amendments is a novelty in the Armenian scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news