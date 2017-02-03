Armenia’s Heritage Party to take part in upcoming parliamentary elections through alliance

YEREVAN. - Armenia’s opposition Heritage Party will take part in the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections through alliance.

Deputy Chairman of the party, Armen Martirosyan, told the aforementioned to journalists after the expanded format session of the party.

In his words, a voting took place at the session and the party council adopted a decision to take part in the elections through an alliance. It is yet unknown which alliance Heritage will join. “There are no official decisions yet. Talks are underway. We will make a final decision [afterwards],” Martirosyan said.

He also added that certain members of the party, including Zaruhi Postanjyan, were against the party’s participation in the upcoming elections through alliance. However, as a result of the voting it was decided to join an alliance, Martorosyan added.