Customs officers find more than 700 kilos of cocaine in Hamburg port

Customs officers discovered 717 kilograms of cocaine in one of the containers
at the port of Hamburg, which is a record amount of cocaine seized in 7 years, reported Spiegel.
The drug container was found on the ship that arrived from the Caribbean Sea. The destination of the ship, as the documents states, is the Netherlands.
According to the customs, the market value of such a quantity of drugs may amount to 145 million euros. The cocaine is owned by an internationally operating large criminal gang. Other details are not disclosed.