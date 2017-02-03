Lukashenko “washes his hands” of Lapshin: Azerbaijan, Russia and Israel will decide his fate

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed conviction that Azerbaijan, Russia and Israel can agree on the fate of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was detained in Minsk upon Baku’s request.

“If Israel, Russia and Azerbaijan agree, we will act as per their agreement…Israel, Azerbaijan and Russia are here insofar as they have agreed or will agree on the fate of this person. They have a very close cooperation. Israel is in very close cooperation with Azerbaijan: if Israel wishes, not a hair of this person’s head will perish,” Lukashenko said at a press-conference held in Minsk on Friday, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, “the crime committed by Lapshin is not that terrible.”

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, famous blogger Alexander Lapshin was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan.

In June 2016, however, he paid a visit to Azerbaijan, but with a Ukrainian passport. Subsequently, he issued several articles criticizing the Azerbaijani authorities. Afterward, the Azerbaijani authorities issued an international search for this famous blogger.

On December 15, 2016, he was detained in the Belarus capital city of Minsk, and based on this international search.