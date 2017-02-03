News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
U.S. Embassy: No changes made for Armenia nationals and dual nationals after Trump’s order
19:42, 03.02.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. - The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has disseminated a clarification on the visa procedure after U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order.

The statements reads, in particular: “The recent Executive Order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump results in no changes in visa eligibility requirements for Armenian nationals or dual nationals applying on their Armenian passports, and the visa interview-related policies contained in the Executive Order were already in place at U.S. Embassy Yerevan and entail no changes to our visa processing procedures:  applicants with valid visas or visas that expired no more than 12 months ago can renew without an in-person interview, while applicants with prior visas that expired more than 12 months ago must appear for an in-person interview.  Also, interviews are waived for diplomatic and official visa applicants.

As always, a consular officer must require that any applicant appear for an in-person interview in any situation where information provided on the application or during the screening process indicates any reason for further questioning.  We also emphasize that all visa applications, including cases for which the visa interview is waived, are subject to the same rigorous security screening.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Americans: More efforts needed for progress on US-Armenia economic relations
ANCA welcomed the progress of U.S. Embassy…
 Mills: U.S. has a new president, which means a period of changes and opportunities
The Ambassador noted that every time a new administration is formed, the new team always has a lot of questions...
 US Ambassador: In 2016 USAID helped to open 650 jobs in Armenia
USAID mission in Armenia helped to set up six centers of farming services…
 US Ambassador: Becoming part of global initiative on transparent mining important for Armenia
To align with international standards of extracting, financial reporting, environment protection, and accountability...
 ANCA offers recommendations to Armenians affected by immigration ban
ANCA remains concerned in terms of this action’s impact on Armenian individuals and families…
 MOD: Armenia hopes to continue military cooperation with US
Regardless of the change of US administration…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news