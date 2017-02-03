News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Indian crooks earn $ 550 million in social networks
23:24, 03.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The police of the Indian Uttar Pradesh state have arrested 3 crooks who earned $ 550 million upon creating a pyramid-based online account, which provides ‘likes’ for social networks’ administrators, reports Hindustan Times.

The founder of the pyramid is 26-year-old Anubhav Mital, who in 2015 founded Ablaze Info Solutions Limited company with the two accomplices involved in the promotion of Facebook pages. The company suggested the customers to take part in their campaign and make earnings. For this purpose, it was necessary to purchase a mediator’s "subscription" by paying 85 to 855 dollars. After making the payments, the subscribers received web-pages and “liked” them against receiving 5 rupees per “like.”  As a result the crooks created a subscribers’ base  made of 650.000 people.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Customs officers find more than 700 kilos of cocaine in Hamburg port
Customs officers discovered 717 kilograms of cocaine in one of the containers at the port of Hamburg…
 Ruzgar Aliev becomes victim of clashes between Kurds and Azeris
Ruzgar Aliev becomes a victim of clashes between Kurds and Azeris in the Russian city of Surgut…
 US police suppress riot in Smyrna prison
The police managed to release and send to the hospital the last person, who had been taken hostage in Smyrna prison…
 Police in Naples disclose 11 bunkers
Police disclose a total of 11 bunkers in Rione Traiano…
 Criminal lord Arsen of Yerevan detained in Russia
According to the officers, Arsen Mkrtchyan is a hard-core addict and can hardly walk without help...
 Shooting in Istanbul, one killed
Pursuant to the source, the incident wasn’t a terrorist attack...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news