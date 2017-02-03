Indian crooks earn $ 550 million in social networks

The police of the Indian Uttar Pradesh state have arrested 3 crooks who earned $ 550 million upon creating a pyramid-based online account, which provides ‘likes’ for social networks’ administrators, reports Hindustan Times.
The founder of the pyramid is 26-year-old Anubhav Mital, who in 2015 founded Ablaze Info Solutions Limited company with the two accomplices involved in the promotion of Facebook pages. The company suggested the customers to take part in their campaign and make earnings. For this purpose, it was necessary to purchase a mediator’s "subscription" by paying 85 to 855 dollars. After making the payments, the subscribers received web-pages and “liked” them against receiving 5 rupees per “like.” As a result the crooks created a subscribers’ base made of 650.000 people.