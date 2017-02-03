Canada FM: We have developed rich and meaningful ties with Armenia

YEREVAN. - Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland on Friday exchanged messages on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.
In his message, FM Nalbandian mentioned that during the past quarter century it was possible to establish strong ties based on mutual trust and respect between Armenia and Canada, as well as maintain high-level political dialogue. These interstate dynamic relations were built on the basis of the existing friendly ties between the two peoples, which are deeply rooted in their history.
Nalbandian stressed that the countries have a strong partnership and growing cooperation covering a large scope of issues, their collaboration in the international organizations being mutually beneficial. Referring to the fact that Armenia will host the 17th Francophonie summit, he expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation within the framework of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).
Chrystia Freeland, for her part, noted in her message that taking into account her new obligations as Canadian FM, she considers this as a good opportunity to refer to the strong bilateral ties, which have been formed between the two states during the past quarter century. She stressed that in 1992, their ancestors definitely planned to establish the modern diplomatic relations rooted in the close ties between the two peoples, which have existed for decades.
According to her, afterwards they developed rich and meaningful bilateral ties, which expanded further thanks to the countries’ close cooperation in international organizations such as the UN and OIF.
In their messages, both FMs highly appreciate the role of Canadian Armenians in the development of relations between the two countries.
They underscored the existing strong cooperation between the countries and confirmed their commitment to continue the close cooperation with each other aimed at the further deepening of relations.