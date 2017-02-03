First 30 food safety specialists trained by U.S. program in Armenia

YEREVAN. - The first 30 food safety specialists were trained by a U.S. program in Armenia.

All the graduates of the intensive short-term course received the certificates of the University of Pennsylvania and Virginia Polytechnic University.

The organizer of the course was the International Center for Agribusiness Research and Education (ICARE) opened in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The graduates received modern knowledge on production control standards of food safety.

Congratulating the graduates, the Armenian Minister of Agriculture Ignati Araqelyan underscored the importance of training specialists in the sphere of food quality and safety. Starting their work in companies, they will help make the Armenian production more competitive, he said.

The Minister also thanked for the support of project donors, specifically the USAID program on Innovation for Agricultural Training and Education (InnovATE).