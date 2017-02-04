Lukasheno: My tie is made overseas, but panties are local

On February 3 in Minsk there took place a conversation with the president of Belarus. This event had a unique format. Lukashenko communicated with journalists and the public, and the dialogue took more than 7 hours. Lenta presents the most remarkable moments of the conference.

In Russian about Russians

"As long as I am the president, I will not allow anyone to divide people based on whether they speak Belarusian or not. The time will show, if it is good or bad.”

“However, I am against flaunting the Belarusian. We do not need it. It takes time. We will learn to speak Belarusian, and we will do it very well. But I'm begging you, do not refuse from Russian.”

"As long as I am a president, no stone will be thrown at Russian people.”

About my residences

"When I come to the north, I live in a wooden house, built by villagers. I visit a sauna, run in the streets, whereas people say it’s the president's office. I was happy that I am there, and that I live among people. "

"I'm not among the people who build houses. I cannot be proud of it.

About corrupt officials and businessmen

"Everyone rushed to the church, bowing their heads to the ground. But still with no clear conscious.”

"I have a lot of very good friends, whom ten-twenty thousand dollars is not money for."

About vodka and samogon

"No matter how much you drink the Belarus vodka, you will never get drunk. Because of the purity of water and alcohol. Our elderly prompted us to use spring water, and we began distilling vodka with spring water. There is a lot of wellspring in Belarus. I do not drink, only if I have a good company, and I keep it within reasonable limits.”

About the lack of visa

"If you came for 5 days, but fell in love and wanted to stay longer, you can register at the ministry and stay with another status."

About light industry

"My clothes are made in Belarus. During the first years of my presidency I ordered a suit from Brioni. When I learned about the price, I set a task for our bureaucrats to make such suits here. Call the tailor, who can measure my nom-standard size. There came a tailor and took the measures with shaking hands. I became his constant client after that.”

“My shirt is manufactured overseas, someone gave me as a present. My shoes are from Marco. If you do not believe, I can take them off and show. My tie is made overseas, but panties are local."