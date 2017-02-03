Attacks on Russian embassy in Damascus

On February 2 and 3 there took place attacks on the Russian embassy in Damascus. There were no injuries, but the embassy suffered a serious material damage, reads the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"On February 2 and 3 the Russian Embassy in Syria was twice attacked by mortar fire. The firing was launched from Cobar district, controlled by terrorists, "reads the commentary of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"One of the mines exploded in the territory of the embassy, between the office and residential buildings, the other 20 meters away from the main entrance. There are no casualties, but it caused a serious material damage. "

The purpose of firing of the Russian embassy in Damascus was to break the ceasefire of military operations in Syria.