Newspaper: Khachatur Kokobelyan and Hrant Bagratyan meet with Armenian President

YEREVAN. – The events taking place in internal political life of Armenia are still behind the scene, Zhoghovurd newspaper reported.
“Alliances are formed, promises are made, agreements are reached. As it is known, Free Democrats Party and former PM Hrant Bagratyan’s Freedom Party also submitted application for participation in elections. They will not form an alliance, but will act in the list of “Free Democrats” party which will be headed personally by Hrant Bagratyan,” the newspaper noted.
“Free Democrats” party chairman, MP Khachatur Kokobelyan and former PM of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan have met Serzh Sargsyan to reach certain agreements.
However, Kokobelyan dismissed the reports.
“It is absurd. I see in it element of black PR which is typical for the election campaign,” Zhoghovurd reported quoting the politician.