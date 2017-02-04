Armenian arrested in Canada may face up to 5 years in jail

The Armenian arrested by Canada’s police for violent behavior on board the aircraft will continue to stay in remanded custody, following a ruling at Nunavut’s Court of Justice.
Sisak Khudaverdyan, 36, has been arrested immediately after an emergency landing at the airport in Iqaluit, northern Canada and has been held in custody a total of 69 days, nunatsiaqonline.ca reported.
The man pleaded not guilty during the court hearing on February 2.
Earlier it was noted that , Khudaverdyan had been awaiting the results of a court-ordered psychiatric assessment which he underwent at an Ontario facility. That assessment has been completed and the results were presented in court but these proceedings have been hindered by communication delays; Khudaverdyan requires an Armenian translator to understand what’s going on.
In addition, it was also ordered Khudaverdyan to undergo a medical assessment by doctors, following a statement by Khudaverdyan’s lawyer.
If Khudaverdyan was found guilty, he could face a fine up to $100,000 or up to five years in prison on conviction on indictment, or a fine of $25,000 and up to 18 months on summary conviction.