Armenian lawyer wins first prize in France for defending American girl

Member of the Chamber of Advocates in Marseille Ashkhen Harutyunyan received the 1st prize of the international competition of speeches for the defense of human rights, Le Parisien reported.
The competition is organized by the Mémorial de Caen, a museum and war memorial in Caen, France commemorating World War II and the Battle for Caen.
Ashkhen came to France in 2010 with the Armenian legal education. In France she began to work in the sphere of protection of human rights. The award she received for the protection of a girl from the United States, who had been abandoned by five foster families in a row.
“This girl is one of thousands of ‘one-off’ children who are adopted by the American families and then thrown or exchanged on the special websites because the child does not get on together with them,” Harutyunyan emphasized.