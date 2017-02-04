News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Justice Department to challenge federal judge's block on travel ban
10:41, 04.02.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. Justice Department will file a stay of the ruling of the Seattle federal judge blocking President Trump's travel ban.

White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said they “will file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.”

According to the statement, “the president's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.”

Earlier it was reported that around 100,000 visas have been annulled since the executive order was issued on January 28.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news