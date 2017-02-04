Justice Department to challenge federal judge's block on travel ban

U.S. Justice Department will file a stay of the ruling of the Seattle federal judge blocking President Trump's travel ban.
White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said they “will file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.”
According to the statement, “the president's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.”
Earlier it was reported that around 100,000 visas have been annulled since the executive order was issued on January 28.