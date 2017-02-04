NYT: Trump’s scheme for management of his assets not save him from conflict of interests

The scheme chosen by the president Donald Trump for management of his assets has not saved him from the conflict of interests, New York Times reported.
At the head of the trust, which was managing Trump’s assets, were people close to him whom he can replace.
Trustees of the trust to which the billionaire Donald Trump transferred the assets before his inauguration, are his son Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer Allen H. Weisselberg.
The newspaper noted, the trust is revocable and Trump can replace trustees at any time and pass it to other people. In addition, this trust remains under Trump’s Social Security number, at least as far as federal taxes are concerned.
These facts demonstrate that Trump has reserved an opportunity to influence the management of the trust, so and fate of own assets, during his presidency.