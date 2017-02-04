European Parliament to hold hearing on human rights in Azerbaijan

The European Parliament will hold a hearing on the situation in Azerbaijan.
The debate is confined to the forthcoming visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Brussels, contact.az reported.
MEPs intend to raise the issue of human rights violations, persecution of civil society activists and journalists in Azerbaijan. The subject of discussion will be the legal restrictions, persecution civil society activities in Azerbaijan.
Participants intend to raise these issues before the leadership of the EU, which will meet Ilham Aliyev.
The speakers at the discussion will be the head of the online channel "Meydan TV" Emin Milli and journalist-researcher, Khadija Ismailova. Presentations will made also four members of the European Parliament: Kati Piri (Holland), Alexander Lambsdorff (Germany), Ulrike Lunarchik (Austria) and Jaromir Stertina (Czech Republic