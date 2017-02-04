News
Saturday
February 04
Saturday
February 04
Armenia to get 5.3-million euro loan from KfW for agriculture insurance
14:46, 04.02.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The German KfW bank will provide Armenia with a 5.3-million euro loan to support agriculture insurance, project coordinator Bella Andreasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The amount will be allocated in 2017 for a pilot project set for 2018-21. The Armenian government is also expected to provide its support to the project.

A consulting company will issue recommendations for the types of risks (hail, drought), extent of damage, subsidies provided by insurance. An international tender to choose a company was invited by the German government.

Given the high risks in the agriculture of Armenia and the lack of experience in the insurance market, German government will support and help to attract experienced insurance company that will agree to reinsure the risks of domestic insurers.

