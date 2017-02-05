Azerbaijani captive meets with his attorney in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. - Azerbaijani citizen, serviceman Elnur Husseinzade, detained by the law enforcement authorities of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) has been provided with a public defender.
Husseinzade’a attorney, Arkadi Israelyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that he has met with his client. “I met with my client, and also took part in investigative actions,” he noted, adding that other details cannot be publicized stemming from the principles of confidentiality.
On Friday, NKR Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan visited the Azerbaijani captive. The former handed to him the Azerbaijani version of the European Convention on Human Rights.
According to the statement disseminated by the press-service of the NKR National Security Service (NSS), on February 1, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen made a diversionary infiltration attempt in the direction of Talish village of NKR, taking advantage of the foggy weather. The attempt was prevented by the Karabakh military subunits defending the state border of Artsakh.
On the same day, serviceman of the intelligence troop of 157th motorized rifle brigade of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Elnur Husseinzade, was revealed and detained.
A criminal case has been launched into making an infiltration attempt and illegal crossing of the state border of NKR under Articles 33-317 and Article 350(1) of the NKR Criminal Code. Elnur Husseinzade has been detained. Investigation is underway.