News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 05
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.8
EUR
521.8
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Azerbaijani captive meets with his attorney in Karabakh
00:04, 05.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - Azerbaijani citizen, serviceman Elnur Husseinzade, detained by the law enforcement authorities of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) has been provided with a public defender.

Husseinzade’a attorney, Arkadi Israelyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that he has met with his client. “I met with my client, and also took part in investigative actions,” he noted, adding that other details cannot be publicized stemming from the principles of confidentiality.  

On Friday, NKR Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan visited the Azerbaijani captive. The former handed to him the Azerbaijani version of the European Convention on Human Rights.

According to the statement disseminated by the press-service of the NKR National Security Service (NSS), on February 1, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen made a diversionary infiltration attempt in the direction of Talish village of NKR, taking advantage of the foggy weather. The attempt was prevented by the Karabakh military subunits defending the state border of Artsakh.

On the same day, serviceman of the intelligence troop of 157th motorized rifle brigade of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Elnur Husseinzade, was revealed and detained.  

 

A criminal case has been launched into making an infiltration attempt and illegal crossing of the state border of NKR under Articles 33-317 and Article 350(1) of the NKR Criminal Code. Elnur Husseinzade has been detained. Investigation is underway. 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US diplomat commends Karabakh Ombudsman for attitude towards Azerbaijani captive
“The world can only applaud when captured/arrested are treated with dignity...
 Azerbaijan fires over 440 shots at night (PHOTO)
The Azerbaijani armed forces fired 25 shots from Istiglal sniper rifles...
 Red Cross following reports in connection with captivated Azerbaijani serviceman
ICRC is ready to visit the captive as soon as possible..
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijani captive is absolutely safe
He said prisoner's relatives should not worry about his condition...
Azerbaijan fires over 130 shots at night (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 130 shots toward the Karabakh position-holders...
 Azerbaijani armed forces violate ceasefire 15 times last night (PHOTO)
The NKR Defense Army vanguard units are in command of the operational situation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news