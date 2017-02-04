Armenian school child from Istanbul to participate in NASA training

A student of Istanbul school Ferikey Merametchyan Masis Karan will take part in NASA training.
The Armenian student took part in a competition organized with the assistance of the Turkish educational foundation and received the right to take part in the Astronaut Training Experience.
He will be able to meet NASA's astronauts, to use simulators, to make his own rocket and launch it. He will also make a robot to participate in a competition.
According to the school principle Arpi Manukyan, Masis got prizes for literature and chess and he showed more interest in science as a result of cooperation with TUMO programs.