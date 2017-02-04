Glendale councilman Zareh Sinanyan to seek second term in 2017

Former Mayor and current Glendale City Councilman Zareh Sinanyan announced on Thursday that he will seek a second term in 2017, Asbarez reported.
“Glendale has emerged from the Recession having preserved many of our vital services and programs,” Sinanyan said. “But we have a lot of work still to do to make sure the economic recovery has reached every resident of Glendale and that we rebuild ourselves to where we were before the city and region took major hits.”
Sinanyan visited Armenia and Karabakh last year.